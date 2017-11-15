Virgil van Dijk will be '100 per cent' focused against Liverpool, says Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has insisted that defender Virgil van Dijk will be “100 per cent” focused as he faces Liverpool this weekend for the first time since trying to force a move to Anfield in the summer.

Van Dijk made it clear that he wanted to join Liverpool and handed in a transfer request during the summer window, but the move never materialised after Liverpool issued a humiliating apology to Southampton over an alleged illegal approach for the centre-back.

Van Dijk has since recovered from injury to play in six Premier League games for Southampton, who are looking to keep their fifth consecutive clean sheet against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as they travel to Anfield this weekend.

“I do not think it will be difficult [for Van Dijk] because Virgil knows he is focused 100 per cent on our team and is training well,” Pellegrino said.

“He wants to improve his performances because he was injured in March and then he did not play any games. Obviously we cannot control the market and every single transfer window clubs are looking to buy our players.

“But we are looking for players to try to improve our squad too. It’s part of our job. Football today is a big business and we have to understand this.

“Now clubs are fighting in the market to find the best player and we have a lot of good players. It’s no secret that sometimes players are distracted but it’s normal.”

Southampton are currently 13th in the Premier League table after a difficult start to the campaign in which Pellegrino’s side have failed to make the most of matches against lower-ranked sides.

They now have a tough series of fixtures which include meetings with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal within the next month.

“I think our results were irregular and over four or five games I think we deserve a little bit more,” Pellegrino said. “I think we played better than our points show in the table. Two or three points in the Premier League are massive because there are 10 or 12 teams that are usually separated by three points. We are on the right track.”

Pellegrino insists Van Dijk will be fully focused on his defensive duties

Southampton have scored just nine goals from 11 games this campaign, continuing a run of form in front of goal that left them with the joint-sixth lowest number of goals in the Premier League last season, despite finishing 8th under former manager Claude Puel.

“When we think about the last 10 games we have had the same problem but we have to be more efficient and we need a really, really high number of chances to convert into goals,” Pellegrino said.

He added that Anfield, where he spent time as a Liverpool player and then coach under Rafael Benitez, is a “special place” for him.

“I have good memories of this club as a player and as a coach,” said Pellegrino, who made 13 appearances for Liverpool in 2005 at the end of his career. “It was a wonderful moment in my life but in this case I would like to win the game.

“When you play against one of the biggest teams mentally for us it will be easier because everybody will be motivated to try and achieve something more.

“When you have a good side in front of you it is good because you can see how you are against one of the best teams in the Premier League.

“You think about [when we played] Manchester United, they scored one goal but did not have many chances. We have to continue the same way.”

