Virgil van Dijk sparks fresh speculation over Southampton future after hinting at January exit

The Dutchman has no regrets over his attempts to leave the club last summer:

Virgil van Dijk has sparked fresh speculation over his Southampton future after admitting he could leave the club in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old handed in a transfer request over the summer in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool.

Southampton refused to sell, though, instead leaving the player to train with the club’s development squad.

The Dutchman has since returned to the fray following his exile and made his first start for Southampton this season on Saturday.

But despite putting summer’s episode behind him, Van Dijk has once again cast doubt over his long-term future at St Mary’s with his latest comments.

"I'm glad I'm fit again and I can give up 100 percent," Van Dijk, who has over five years remaining on his contract at Southampton, told Fox Sports in the Netherlands.

"I'm not sorry for anything. Of course, I wanted to make a step up, but Southampton did not want me to sell me, but you're a professional, so now I'll give everything to the club.

"Halfway through the season, maybe we can see what's possible."

Liverpool ended their interest in Van Dijk in June after Southampton threatened to report the Merseyside club for making an alleged illegal approach, though the player’s latest admission will certain not have gone unnoticed at Anfield.

Manchester City and Chelsea were similarly linked to Van Dijk over the summer and could return for the player once the transfer window re-opens in January.

