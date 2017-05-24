AS Vita Club 1-3 Mamelodi Sundowns: Brazilians stun Black Dolphins in Kinshasa

Mamelodi Sundowns beat AS Vita Club 3-1 in a Caf Champions League match at the Stade des Martyrs on Wednesday evening.

The win took the defending champions to the top of Group C standings - level on points with second-placed Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis, while the Black Dolphins, who won this tournament in 1973, remain at the bottom of the table.



Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane decided to name club captain Hlompho Kekana on the bench, while Khama Billiat was out nursing an injury. The duo were replaced by Lucky Mohomi and Sibusiso Vilakazi in the starting line-up.



The Brazilians had drawn 2-2 with Maritzburg United in a PSL match last week Wednesday, while Vita defeated CS Don Bosco 1-0 in the DR Congolese Super League game last week Friday.



The Black Dolphins struggled with Sundowns' short passing game in the opening stages of the match and Yannick Zakri should have grabbed an early goal for the Brazilians.



However, the Ivorian winger was somehow denied by Vita goalkeeper Nelson Lukong Bongaman from a one-on-one situation following a great pass from Vilakazi.



The Brazilians looked dangerous everytime they launched an attack and Tebogo Langerman made an overlapping run towards the half-hour mark and he played a great cross into the Vita box.



The curling effort found Anthony Laffor at the far post and he headed past Bongaman to make it 1-0 to Sundowns. The goal silenced the Vita fans, who had packed the 80,000-capacity stadium.



Vita then pressed Sundowns as they looked to restore parity. Oumar Sidibe was the man, who equalized - beating Sundowns keeper Denis Onyango with a low shot from outside the box to make it 1-1.



Zakri nearly restored Sundowns' lead just before the half-time break after the winger controlled the ball beautifully, before bursting into the Vita box and he unleashed a powerful shot which hit the upright.



Nevertheless, the score was 1-1 between Vita and Sundowns at the interval following an entertaining first-half in the capital city of DR Congo, Kinshasa.



Sundowns were the better side in the opening exchanges of the second-half, but they were brilliantly denied twice by Cameroonian shot-stopper Bongaman in the Vita goal-posts.



Zakri's delightful pass sent Percy Tau through on goal and Bongaman came out to make a low save. The keeper then saved Themba Zwane's effort after the midfielder had beat a few Vita defenders.



However, the 36-year-old shot-stopper was beaten just before the hour-mark and it was lively winger Zakri, who fired home to make it 2-1 to Sundowns from outside the Vita box.



Vita were forced to push forward in numbers, but they were left vulnerable at the back and the Sundowns attackers Zakri, Vilakazi and Tau were looking to use their pace to punish the home side.



The Brazilians did extend their lead with 13 minutes left when Vilakazi beat two Vita defenders, before firing past Bongaman. Sundowns held onto their lead and they ran out 3-1 winners.