AS Vita Club - Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Mosimane's men out to settle the score

Masandawana will be determined to return to winning ways when they travel to DR Congo on Wednesday evening

Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Kinshasa to face off against AS Vita Club in the Caf Champions League.

The match has been dubbed a 'grudge encounter' as the Congolese giants go in search of revenge after Masandawana were reinstated into last year’s competition following their expulsion.

Nevertheless, coach Pitso Mosimane is not going to be drawn into the home side’s mind games and maintains that a positive result is vital on the day,

The 52-year-old has spoken about the challenges which they face considering the congested schedule and the artificial playing surface they will be exposed to in the DRC, but he is determined to field his strongest XI for the clash.

“In Kinshasa we have to try and make sure we don’t lose because they are now bottom of the log and have a goal difference of minus two,” Mosimane told the media.

"So, we’ve got to play smart and keep them down there and we have to try and win here when we play at home again,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Mosimane will be forced to rotate his back four with Ivorian defender Bangaly Soumahoro the latest casualty, but Thabo Nthethe is a more than capable replacement at the back.

Going into the clash Mosimane may choose to utilise Yannick Zakri, who has been in a rich vein of form and could pose a threat to the Black Dolphins.

However, the Tshwane giants will be wary of Vita Club. Following defeat in their last outing against ES Tunis, the Congolese outfit will be determined to secure the three points and under the tutelage of Florent Ibenge, they are sure to be a danger.