Will Vladimir Petkovic make the decision that needs to be made for the sake of his Switzerland team?

After three hours of football against Northern Ireland, Switzerland could still only manage one goal, and that one, Ricardo Rodriguez’s first-leg penalty, was ludicrously unearned. The decision by Ovidiu Hategan to penalise a non-existent handball will go down in the history books of unfair, costly errors, the ultimate proof that at the highest level these things do not even themselves out.

But there is a serious question to ask about Switzerland as they prepare for the World Cup in Russia next year, and the big problem Vladimir Petkovic has to wrestle with: how can a team with good players in so many positions score so few goals?

Switzerland should be one of Europe’s more entertaining sides. They have Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez and Admir Mehmedi among their ranks. This generation of players have grown up together and in international football there are few more valuable resources than that. But to watch them fail to score a legitimate goal in two legs against Northern Ireland, it was clear what their problem was: Haris Seferovic.

The Benfica front man worked hard enough running the channels, without ever really making the space for his more talented team-mates. And when he was through on goal he could not do any damage. Of his best chances, one late in the first half was fired from close range into the side netting, then late in the second half he blazed over from Denis Zakaria’s counter-attack. When he was finally hooked, with three minutes left, for Breel Embolo, he was jeered off by his home fans.

Switzerland coach Petkovic was asked afterwards about the fans’ treatment of Seferovic and realised he had a difficult path to tread. He did not want to hammer the fans on a night as important as this one, but nor did he want to bury a player who he must know is already a problem for his team. So he advised the Swiss supporters to follow the example of Northern Ireland instead.