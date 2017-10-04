Vladimir Putin mocks Zenit St Petersburg for not having enough Russian players

Vladimir Putin attends an exhibition on preparations for the 2018 World Cup at the Kremlin on Tuesday: AFP/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin chastised the president of league leaders Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday for not fielding enough Russian players.

Zenit president Sergei Fursenko suggested more attractive styles of play could attract fans and make football "a real Russian game”. But Putin hit back.

With Russia hosting the World Cup next year, the country’s president told a meeting of sports officials that Zenit couldn't claim to be popularising soccer as a "truly Russian game" because it didn't give enough starts to Russian players.

"You've got eight foreigners running across the pitch, playing for Zenit in the Europa League, well done," the Russian president said in televised remarks, apparently referring to the side’s last group stage game against Real Sociedad.

Zenit started against Sociedad with three Russians, five Argentines, a Slovenian, a Serbian and an Italian. Three Russians came on as substitutes.

Zenit won 3-1, with two of its goals scored by Russian starter Alexander Kokorin, and the other by Argentine Emiliano Rigoni.

Russian league games allow six non-Russians on the pitch at any time.





In recent years, Russian officials have been keen for the country's clubs to develop local talent.

Despite occasional protests from coaches that top Russians should consider playing abroad to gain experience at the highest level of the game, all of the country's 23-man squad for the Confederations Cup squad this summer played at home. That was unique among the eight teams in the tournament.

A year earlier, 22 of the 23 Russians picked for the European Championship played in the Russian league. Russia's 2014 World Cup squad was also entirely home-based.

Restrictions on foreign players in the Russian league have helped to drive up wages for Russian players, encouraging them to stay at home.

Meanwhile, Putin also said on Tuesday that some construction work on the 2018 World Cup stadiums remained behind schedule, but he was satisfied with the overall condition of the venues.

"These delays are not critical, there is nothing terrible there, but as I have always said ... it is the most difficult thing to resolve tasks at a final stage," he said.