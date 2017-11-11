Vlhova edges past Shiffrin to claim Levi victory

Petra Vlhova claimed her third FIS World Cup victory in Levi as she edged out defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin by one tenth.

Mikaela Shiffrin missed out on a third slalom victory in Levi by a tenth of a second on Saturday as Petra Vlhova produced a stunning second run in Finland.

Shiffrin claimed the overall and slalom globes last season after 11 victories across the World Cup events, and she looked in good form as she finished fastest in the opening round.

However, she was unable to begin her season with a win as she lost crucial time in the second run after being hampered by a course already cut up by her rivals.

The American had stopped the clock at 55.66 seconds earlier in the day but her overall time of 1:50.08 was not enough to claim top spot on the podium.

That went to Vlhova who overturned a two-tenth deficit to triumph, her second run of 54.11secs enough to get her home ahead of favourite Shiffrin.

Wendy Holdener completed the top three in the first slalom race of the new season, with Frida Hansdotter having to settle for fourth having been in contention for a podium place after round one.