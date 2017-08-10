The voice of the Premier League: After 25 years behind the mic, Martin Tyler's love for football remains fierce as ever

Martin Tyler has been the voice of the Premier League for the last 25 years: Getty

Sky Sports’ chief football commentator, Martin Tyler, rarely has time to reminisce while commentating on the dizzying world of the Premier League.

But as England’s top tier celebrates its 25th anniversary, Tyler is impelled to delve into his extensive memory bank before another pulsating season begins on Friday.

He has described every seminal moment in the league’s quarter of a century, from the opening game in 1992 to Sergio Aguero’s last-gasp, title-winning goal 20 years later.

“It’s been a terrific honour to be part of the last 25 years,” he tells The Independent in an exclusive interview before he commentates on Friday’s opening game between Arsenal and Leicester City.

Exhilaration propels Tyler’s words – just as it has his myriad goal commentaries, the most legendary of which was his delirious shriek after Aguero’s iconic strike in 2012

This reflects his undying, all-consuming zeal for football, which he conveys thus: “If I wasn’t there [commentating], I’d be there standing behind the goal or sitting behind the goal. And I coach and am still involved in football on a day-to-day basis in the [National League] South, which is quite a good level as it’s the fifth tier of English football. My team, Hammond & Richmond Borough, nearly got into the Conference last season when we lost in the semi-final to Ebbsfleet United.

“I was in the dugout on Tuesday, I’ll be at Arsenal on Friday, in the dugout on Saturday and I’ll be at Old Trafford on Sunday [for Manchester United v West Ham].

“That tells you how much I love [football].”

Goals have fascinated Tyler since he was “a small child” in Surrey, when he delighted in kicking the ball into the net repeatedly before the local West Byfleet team warmed up.

“I thought it was wonderful,” says Tyler, who supports Woking Town and was a striker for the non-league outfit Corinthian Casuals before beginning his illustrious broadcasting career at ITV in 1974. “A goal was always special.”

The most special goal Tyler has commentated on was unquestionably the one that clinched Manchester City’s maiden Premier League title success on May 13, 2012 - recently named The Independent’s most significant moment in Premier League history.

“Aguerooo!” he screamed as the little Argentine sealed City’s 3-2 win over QPR with virtually the last kick of the game. “I swear, you’ll never see anything like this ever again!”

