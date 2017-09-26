Volkan Oezdemir interview: How the Swiss star went from unranked to UFC title contender in just five months

On a late summer’s day in London, sat in a private room at an expensive Westminster hotel a few weeks after his 42-second victory over Jimi Manuwa at UFC 214, Volkan Oezdemir pauses briefly, for perhaps the first time in our conversation.

“I stopped fighting for a while because there was a period of my life that was full of doubt and stuff,” he says slowly, in response to a question about why there is a gap of some 20 months right in the middle of his professional mixed martial arts record. “I arrived at a place in my life where I really needed to choose what I was going to do. And, basically, I decided to give up on everything.”

It is a surprising admission for a man who has knocked out his last two opponents in the UFC in less than 60 seconds, enjoying a lightning-quick ascent to the top of the sport that has taken him from an unranked and unknown light-heavyweight to world championship contender in less than five months. Such is the temerity of his rise in the 1000-watt world of the UFC that he has even adopted the moniker No Time, to further reinforce the point that he is a man without even a second to waste.

But it hasn’t always been like this. Oezdemir, who turned 28 earlier this month, has not always complained about a lack of time.

Once, when he was toiling away in tiny Swiss gyms and working a series of ultimately unfulfilling dead-end jobs, time stretched out cruelly before him with the promise of precious little success on the horizon. After a promising start to his career — including a scarcely believable night on which he knocked out three opponents in three fights in less than three minutes — Oezdemir had arrived at a crossroads.

“I had given up everything for the sport,” he says with a sigh, briefly transported back to his darkest days. “And that meant that I wasn't taking care of my life. I had money problems and was working fucking stupid jobs for nothing and stuff like that, and it was time for me to do something about it.”

Oezdemir stops and ruefully shakes his head. “But then one of my friends told me to maybe give things a go in the USA before truly giving up. And so that’s what I did. I went to the USA and almost immediately the Blackzilians team wanted to sign me and I had to decide whether it was worth joining them and giving up everything I had back in Switzerland. My family, friends, girlfriend… Everything.”

After a brief period of contemplation, Oezdemir went ahead and booked a one-way ticket to Florida. Everything, it transpired, was a price worth paying. But for those who knew him well, his undaunted decision to grasp at the opportunity of a new life in the Sunshine State did not come as a surprise. In fact, this was not the first occasion that Oezdemir, a native of the city of Fribourg with a Swiss mother and Turkish father, had disappeared on a plane to advance his martial arts career.

The first time had been when he was still a teenager, not to mention a complete MMA novice. “I officially tried the sport when I went over to the Netherlands when I was around 19,” he says. “I reached out to the Golden Glory kickboxing gym, and they loved my drive and application to training. They said to me: Why don’t you fight? I wasn’t sure because I was doing mostly kickboxing. But they told me to return for a full training camp and so that’s what I did.”

