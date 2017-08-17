Votto's historic streak comes to an end with Cubs walk-off dash

Javier Baez lifted the Chicago Cubs past the Cincinnati Reds, while the Atlanta Braves were put to the sword by the Colorado Rockies.

Reigning MLB World Series champions the Chicago Cubs edged the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 in a walk-off victory, while the Colorado Rockies humbled the Atlanta Braves 17-2.

When Javier Baez made a mad dash home on Reds reliever Blake Wood's wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth he set the Wrigley Field crowd on fire on Wednesday.

Not only did Baez's run give the Cubs a walk-off win but it also kept Joey Votto from tying a record that has not been touched since 1948.

Votto came into the game having reached base at least twice in 20 consecutive games. Had he reached base twice on Wednesday, he would have tied Ted Williams' record he set during the Harry Truman presidency.

However, the Reds first baseman's streak ended with Baez' run as Votto went one for four. He extended his consecutive games on-base streak to 21 games, but his push for history was ended.

Every Rockies' starting position scored in their embarrassing rout of the Braves, while Trevor Story had two homers, an RBI single and a specular catch at shortstop.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington Nationals 2-3 Los Angeles Angels

Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 Pittsburgh Pirates

Seattle Mariners 7-6 Baltimore Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Tampa Bay Rays

Boston Red Sox 5-4 St Louis Cardinals

Texas Rangers 12-6 Detroit Tigers

Minnesota Twins-Cleveland Indians (postponed)

Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 Chicago White Sox

Miami Marlins 8-1 San Francisco Giants

Oakland Athletic 6-7 Kansas City Royals

San Diego Padres 3-0 Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets 3-5 New York Yankees

Chicago Cubs 7-6 Cincinnati Reds

Houston Astros 9-5 Arizona Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies 17-2 Atlanta Braves

ANDRUS CONTINUES STELLAR SEASON

Elvis Andrus has seen an extreme power surge this season. Having never hit more than eight home runs in a campaign coming into 2017, Andrus hit his 16th home run in the Rangers' win over the Tigers while going three for five with four RBIs, a walk and a stolen base.

JACKSON PUMMELLED BY ROCKIES

Braves pitcher Luke Jackson lasted just one inning in relief for starter Mike Foltynewicz, but he could not stop the Rockies' offensive onslaught at Coors Field. Jackson gave up six hits, four of which went for extra bases, along with six earned runs in a resounding loss.

BARNEY HELPS STOP RAYS

Darwin Barney has always been known for his defence, and with the game on the line as the Blue Jays held a 3-2 lead over the Rays in the bottom of the ninth, he flashed the leather to help save the game for closer Roberto Osuna.

PHILLIES AT GIANTS

Normally a game between two last place teams is not going to be on anyone's radar, but Aaron Nola (9-7, 3.02 ERA) has been one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball over the last two months. The LSU grad has made 10 straight starts where he has pitched at least six innings and allowed two runs or less. He will face off against Giants right-hander Jeff Samardzija (7-12, 4.74 ERA) on Thursday.