VPL Wrap: Kichuya's goal to cost Simba 3 points?

Goal brings you the Vodacom premier League's wrap which covers all the days news from the bigest clubs and stars

Kichuya's goal to cost Simba 3 points?

Mbeya City have lodged a formal complaint against Simba to the league board asking for Simba to be docked three points. This follows the alleged "offside" goal by Shiza Kichuya over the weekend in Mbeya City's 1-0 loss versus the Msimbazi giants.

The hard fought match was decided by a goal many fans and pundits feel should have been disallowed.

Mbeya City are also unhappy they had a call for clear penalty ignored and feel the referee gave them no chance to win the match.

Katavi trip to strengthen Simba grip in the Vpl



Simba head coach, Joseph Omog, believes friendly matches the Msimbazi team have played in the Katavi region, will continue to strengthen his squad’s fitness and continue the fine start to the season

Omog said the in the friendly matches he will use players who have not received national team calls and those who were injured, believing that they can regain match.

"We have a lot to do to ensure Simba become champions this season, and the only way to achieve that is to have a solid squad, both physically and mentally strong and we can build that in these matches which give players that play frequently a chance to impress," said Omog

Azam release Yahya Mohamed

Azam have parted ways with Ghanaian striker Yahya Mohamed after mutual consent. Yahya has endured a frustrating spell at Azam with injuries and loss of from subjecting him to the bench with Mbaraka Yusuph's being the prefered choice.

Yahya was signed last season from Aduana Stars of Ghana for a fee of TSh. Milioni 220 .