VPL Wrap: Samatta thrilled with CAF nomination

Goal brings you the Vodacom premier League's wrap which covers all the days news from the bigest clubs and stars

Samatta thrilled with CAF nomination

Genk's Tanzanian international attacker Mbwana Samatta is thrilled with being shortlisted by Caf for the African Player of the Year award.

The 24-year-old's name is among 30 nominees which also includes Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eric Bailly for the continent's best player gong.

Samatta featured and limped off for Genk in the 0-0 draw against Lokeren in the First Division A on Saturday and now remains doubtful for the Taifa Stars' international break fixture against Ben

Mbeya City unhappy with Simba "Offside" goal

Mbeya City are not happy with the "offside" goal that gave Simba all the three points in their weekend clash. The hard fought match was decided by a goal many fans and pundits feel should have been disallowed.

Mbeya City are also unhappy they had a call for clear penalty ignored and feel the referee gave them no chance to win the match.

Mbeya City's assistant coach spoke to goal and pleaded with the TFF to start an enquiry on the referee's perfomance.

Omog looking forward to maximum points from Mbeya trip

After a hard fought win against Mbeya City, Simba head coach, Joseph Omog is looking forward to getting maximum points in their next clash versus Tanzania Prisons.

Mbeya teams have always given Simba a hard time and they rarely get maximum points in their travels up country.