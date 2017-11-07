VPL WRAP: Yahya Zayd - Ligi Kuu Bara player of the week

Ligi Kuu Player of the week: Yahya Zayd

Azam's young star Yahya Zayid has been in blistering form to help Aristica Cioaba's side set the early place in the top flight.

The midfielder has been in sensational form at the heart of his side's stunning form which has seen them emerge as the team to beat this season.

He has earned his place in Cioaba's first eleven and managed to score two goals with two assists in nine Ligi Kuu Bara appearances.

In the last weekend Azam won against Ruvu Shooting, thanks to the only goal by Yahya Zayid which he scored in 93th minute.

Jospeh Omog targets another three points in Mbeya

Simba coach, Joseph Omog vows to get maximum points from Mbeya, and he believe that beating Mbeya City is a key to come out with another three points against Tanzania Prisons.