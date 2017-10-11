Vrsaljko cleared of major injury

With Atletico Madrid facing Barcelona this weekend, the club have confirmed Sime Vrsaljko's hamstring injury.

Atletico Madrid have confirmed Sime Vrsaljko will not be out for an extended period, after suffering a hamstring scare on international duty.

Vrsaljko was forced off due to hamstring tightness on Monday as Croatia held on for a 2-0 win over Ukraine.

Club doctors performed a spectroscopy upon his return to Spain, and a statement confirmed no significant muscular damage.

Only just coming off an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the 25-year-old asserted as much immediately following the match, saying his substitution was precautionary.

"It is not an injury," Vrsaljko said. "I just felt a discomfort in my hamstring and I think it was right for the team to bring on a fresher player, so that we were not weaker on the left side."

Having already gone with a different back four in each of the opening seven games this LaLiga season, Diego Simeone will likely rotate this Saturday against Barcelona.