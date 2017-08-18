Vuelta a Espana: Retiring Contador's career in Opta facts

We look at the best Opta facts concerning Alberto Contador as the Spanish cyclist prepares for his final professional race.

Alberto Contador will bring an end to his illustrious cycling career following the Vuelta a Espana, which begins on Saturday.

Ahead of his final professional race, we examine the best Opta facts relating to the Spaniard and his many achievements.

- Contador is one of just six riders to have won all three Grand Tours (the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta). Contador and Bernard Hinault are the only men to have won each race more than once.

- In three of his last four appearances at the Vuelta, Contador has emerged victorious. He won the race in 2008, 2012 and 2014 before finishing fourth last year.

- 'El Pistolero' has won the prestigious Velo d'Or on four occasions. No rider has received the award on more occasions since it was introduced in 1992.

- Contador is yet to record a win in 2017, the first calendar year since 2004 he has not stood on the top step of the podium.

- In 2007, Contador won the Tour de France by just 23 seconds from Cadel Evans - the second-smallest winning margin in the race's history. Greg LeMond beat Laurent Fignon by eight seconds in 1989.

- Contador is one of just four riders to win the Tour de France young rider classification as well as the overall GC, achieving the feat in 2007.

- His tally of seven Grand Tour wins puts him equal-fourth on the all-time list with Fausto Coppi and Miguel Indurain. Only Eddy Merckx (11), Bernard Hinault (10) and Jacques Anquetil (8) have recorded more victories.