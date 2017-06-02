Lions 2017: Vunipola - Nothing fazes Itoje

British and Irish Lions lock Maro Itoje shows maturity beyond his years both on and off the rugby pitch, according to Billy Vunipola.

Billy Vunipola has backed England team-mate Maro Itoje to thrive on his first British and Irish Lions tour despite being just 22 years old.

Itoje only made his international debut in 2016 but already has two Six Nations titles to his name as part of Eddie Jones' dominant side.

A call-up from Warren Gatland for the Lions' tour of New Zealand was inevitable after his impressive form for England and Saracens - the lock helping them to back-to-back European Champions Cup successes.

Itoje will not take part in the Lions' first tour match with the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians on Saturday, but is expected to be in the first XV for the opening Test with the All Blacks on June 24.

Vunipola is not surprised, having been amazed by his Saracens team-mate's performances at such an early stage of his career.

"He's such a good player that you don't really think that he's only 22," Vunipola told Omnisport.

"I think that's one of his best features, is that nothing kind of fazes him. He has that amazing ability to kind of take things as they come.

"Like he's doing university and he does all his uni work on our plane back from away games. He'll just turn up and just be Maro on the pitch, and afterwards, just Maro still.

"Nothing really fazes him or changes him, and I think that's the best thing about him."