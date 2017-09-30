Wade hitting last-chance saloon for Ashes hopes

While England's frail batting has been pointed out, Australia have their own issues and Matthew Wade is a man in dire need of runs.

Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has an Ashes point to prove in Australia's final one-day international against India, with his awful form with the bat putting him at risk of being dropped.

Wade has not scored more than nine in an international innings across all formats since the start of the Champions Trophy.

While Australia are favourites to regain the Ashes against an England side with a shaky batting line-up of their own, Steve Smith's men have their own fragilities and Wade likely requires a big score in Sunday's Nagpur clash, the final contest of a five-match series which India have already won.

"The selectors haven't told me they've got any worries about my keeping," Wade told a news conference.

"It's got nothing to do with that, I just need to score some runs.

"There is no point sitting up here and thinking about what has already happened.

"My form with the bat has not been good enough. The selectors have told me that I need score runs if I need to be picked.

"They will be crucial for my chances. I'm not worried about the matches, I have to score runs any time I have to go bat.

"I have to score runs regardless of if I'm trying to score runs for the Ashes or getting picked for Australia or whoever I'm playing for at the time. Doesn't faze me, I have been doing all the hard work it just hasn't happened for me yet."