Can Wafa keep their GPL dream alive?

At the halfway stage of the Ghana Premier League season, unfancied Wafa surreally sit atop the table, and as their dream campaign shows no sign of ending, Goal examine whether we could be witnessing the surprise of the century.

Since securing top flight promotion in 2004—as the Feyenoord Academy—and returning to the elite division in 2014 following a seven-year demotion, the Academy Boys have often been seen as merely making up the numbers at the top table.

This season wasn’t supposed to be any different.

In contrast to their notorious fortress home, the side had held one of the worst away records in the top flight, once going 27 games without a win. Dutch coach John Killa left the club last season after six years, and the prediction was that he would be hard to replace.

The likes of Black Stars attacker Samuel Tetteh, 2017 Uefa Youth League winner Gideon Mensah and Charles Boateng have all moved on, but the predictions have been way off the mark so far this term!

Against the odds, Wafa have impressed this season, having won 10, drawn two and lost three games. With nine goals conceded against 24 scored—they are the highest scoring team—their attack has been nearly as good as their rear-guard.

Their performances on the road have undergone a massive turnaround too—at least by their own standards.

The side have won three of eight away games thus far, drawing the other—the second best in the championship this season.

The Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, home of Bechem United, has always been a hostile ground to all but the home side, but in the face of adversity, Wafa dug deep to steal a 1-0 win on matchday nine.

It was a sign of things to come, but perhaps it was the historic 4-1 away triumph at Wa All Stars as early as matchday three that truly announced their arrival, although many failed to notice.

Tetteh, Mensah and Boateng may have left, but there are apparently no empty seats in the camp of the Sogakope-based side.

