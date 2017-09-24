Wafu triumph will look nice on my CV - Imama Amapakabo

Imama Amapakabo is relishing the prospect of lifting the Wafu Cup of Nations as a coach with Nigeria, stating it ‘is going to look nice on my CV’.

The Super Eagles will play Ghana in the final of the competition at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday and the team’s assistant coach is hoping to double his honours after clinching the same title working at the helms of the now-defunct Sharks.

“Everybody goes into a competition to win. I sat back after our semi-final game and I thought to myself; I said wow, this is going to look nice on my CV because I won Wafu with a club side, Sharks of Port Harcourt and I’m also going to win Wafu with the national team,” Amapakabo told Goal.

“And it is going to seat beautifully on one sentence on my CV.

“I respect that a whole lot and I just can’t for the final to replicate what we did to the Ghanaians.”