Wahbi Khazri on target in Stade Rennes draw against Saint Etienne

The 26-year old winger scored a second-half penalty as the Red and Blacks were held by the Greens at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard

Wahbi Khazri was on target for Stade Rennes in their 2-2 draw against Saint Etienne in a French Ligue game on Sunday.

Benjamin Bourigeaud had given the visitors the lead in the 41st minute before Gabriel Silva got the leveller for the Saints four minutes later.

The Roazhon Park outfit retook the lead in the 54th minute when Kevin Theophile-Catherine fouled Firmin Mubele Ndombe in the box. And the Tunisia international stepped up to dispatch the resulting penalty.

GOOALL ! Wahbi KHAZRI ! Sur penalty, l'international tunisien prend S.Ruffier à contre-pied et double la mise ! SRFC 2 St-Étienne 1 — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) September 24, 2017

However, Oscar Garcia’s men were handed a way back into the game when Tomas Koubek fouled Lois Diony in the box and the penalty was put away by Jonathan Bamba with 20 minutes left to play.

The winger on loan from Sunderland was handed 80 minutes of action with Faitout Maouassa taking his place.

There were no further goals as Christian Gourcuff’s side climb up to 15th on the French top flight standings and will host Caen in their next game on September 30.