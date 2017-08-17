The wait is over! - Steyn teases comeback

South Africa's bowling attack could have Dale Steyn in it for the upcoming series with Bangladesh after his positive Instagram post.

Batsmen beware! Dale Steyn is on the comeback trail after missing almost a year of Test cricket with a troublesome shoulder injury.

Steyn has not featured for South Africa since the Perth Test of the Proteas' tour of Australia in November 2016.

The 34-year-old was initially ruled out for six months, but his attempts to return were postponed as his recovery from surgery took longer than expected.

And South Africa have missed him in their attack - particularly in the recent 3-1 series defeat to England where Vernon Philander and Chris Morris both struggled with injuries of their own.

The forthcoming Tests with Bangladesh could see Steyn return, though, after he posted a picture of him celebrating a wicket captioned "the wait it over" on his Instagram account.

Since making his international debut in 2004, Steyn has taken 417 wickets at 22.30, just four behind all-time record holder Shaun Pollock.