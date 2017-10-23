‘I have been waiting for my time’ - Celtic's Dembele on brace against Hibernian

The 21-year-old is pleased to have found the back of the net twice as the Bhoys brushed aside the Cabbage in the Scottish League Cup

Moussa Dembele has expressed his delight following his super-sub performance for Celtic in Saturday’s Scottish League Cup game.

The 21-year-old bagged a brace as his team walloped Hibernian 4-2 at Hampden Park to set up a final showdown with Motherwell.

Dembele has had limited chances in the Brendan Rodgers’ squad no thanks to an injury suffered at the beginning of the season.

His efforts against the Cabbage were his second and third of the season and he is pleased to have found the back of the net twice.

“I have been fit for a few weeks now," Dembele told the Scottish Sun.



“I have been waiting for my time to come on and show what I can do.

“I am happy to get two goals and, for the team, that we are through to another final.

“I am ready as soon the manager needs me on the pitch.

“I am fit to produce what I have produced last season.”

Celtic would be hoping to defend their title when they face cross-city rivals, Motherwell in the final billed for November 26 at Hampden Park, Glasgow.