Wakefield hammer Leeds to move into fourth

Chris Chester's Wakefield Trinity ran in six tries as they easily beat Leeds Rhinos 38-6

Wakefield Trinity moved into the top four in the Super League Super 8s as they claimed an emphatic 38-6 victory over second-placed Leeds Rhinos on Thursday.

The hosts dominated throughout to avoid a third consecutive defeat and leapfrog Salford Red Devils and St Helens into fourth.

Joe Arundel opened the scoring for Wakefield before Adam Cuthbertson pounced on a kick to touch down and respond for Leeds.

Scott Grix produced an excellent kick into the right-hand corner for Ben Jones-Bishop to restore Wakefield's advantage. Grix then latched onto a Kyle Wood break to race clear and score Wakefield's second try in as many minutes.

Liam Finn, who converted each of Wakefield's six tries, added a penalty to make it 20-6, and Jacob Miller capitalised on the Rhinos' bemusing decision to handle a kick into the in-goal area to make it a 20-point gap at half-time.

Matty Ashurst was the beneficiary and excellent defence from Wakefield resulted in a Leeds handling error as Chris Chester's men piled further misery on the visitors, who remain eight points behind leaders Castleford Tigers.

Arundel went off injured late on in a blow for Wakefield, but Bill Tupou added gloss to an excellent performance with their sixth four-pointer.