Rugby League: Wakefield hammer Wigan to finish fifth, winning farewell for Smith

Wigan Warriors' defence of their Super League title ended with a whimper, suffering a heavy loss to Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.

Defending champions Wigan Warriors' Super League season ended with a humiliating 32-0 drubbing at Wakefield Trinity, while Tony Smith ended his long Warrington Wolves reign in victorious fashion.

Wigan knew they had little chance of reaching the semi-finals, needing to win by a margin of at least 90 points at Belle Vue on Saturday to displace St Helens in fourth.

Shaun Wane's men ended up sixth, the lowest they have finished for eight years, after Wakefield scored five tries in a one-sided encounter to secure fifth spot.

Trinity led 12-0 at the break courtesy of converted scores from Ben Jones-Bishop and Jacob Miller. Sam Williams, Scott Grix and Keegan Hirst added further tries following the interval, with Liam Finn booting six goals.

Wigan, still missing injured captain Sean O'Loughlin, never got going as Wakefield celebrated the news they are to build a new stadium at Belle Vue.

Long-serving Warrington coach Smith bid farewell to the club after seeing the Wolves defeat Hull KR 46-24 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Rovers were 18-4 up in the first half, but Ben Pomeroy and Andre Savelio scored doubles as Warrington ended a disappointing final season for Smith with a 10th straight win – equalling a club record in the Super League era.

Widnes Vikings secured their Super League status for 2018 by defeating Catalans Dragons 12-10 in Perpignan, meaning Leigh Centurions will take on the French side in the Million Pound Game.