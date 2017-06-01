Wakefield suffer triple injury blow

The bad news just kept coming for Wakefield Trinity fans as three players were ruled out by injury on Thursday.

Super League club Wakefield Trinity delivered a triple dose of bad news to their fans as three players were revealed to have suffered significant injuries.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester, whose side sit fourth in the table, said that Tinirau Arona, Adam Walker and Jacob Miller were set for spells on the sidelines.

The injuries were relayed to supporters in a series of tweets, which confirmed Arona had torn his hamstring, new signing Walker had suffered a medial rupture and Miller had sustained a broken leg.

Arona is expected to be out for up to six weeks, Walker up to 10, and Miller for as long as three months.

Wakefield head to Salford Red Devils on Sunday.