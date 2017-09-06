Walcott sends heartfelt letter to parents who lost son named after Arsenal star

The Gunners winger passed on his condolences to the supporters following the death of their child, who was named Theo

Theo Walcott has sent a heartfelt letter to grieving parents following the death of their son, who was named Theo in recognition of the Arsenal star.

Edward Herdman, who is based in Texas, took to Twitter to share the correspondence from the England international, who himself has two children.

Thank you so much @Arsenal & @theowalcott for this incredible letter regarding my son who we lost earlier this year. Such a class club. #afc pic.twitter.com/rvrPFTcW4v — Edward Herdman (@edherdman14) September 6, 2017

The letter begins: "Dear Emma and Edward, it was with great sadness that we learned recently of the passing of your baby son Theo.

"On behalf of us all at Arsenal Football Club, we extend to you our very sincere condolences. As a father of two young children myself, I cannot begin to imagine how you both must be feeling at this time.

"My heart goes out to you and everyone close to you. I know that the feelings you have for Theo will stay with you all forever, and be proud that you are loving parents to this most wonderful child.

"I feel very honoured to learn that I had an influence in you naming your son Theo. This is very touching for me. My thoughts are with you both.

"Stay strong and remain very proud of yourselves. I am in utter admiration of you both. With very best wishes, Theo Walcott."