World Cup 2018: McClean breaks Welsh hearts and fires Ireland into play-offs

James McClean was the hero as the Republic of Ireland secured a tense 1-0 victory over Wales in a shoot-out for a World Cup play-off spot at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales dominated possession but, in the absence of injured star forward Gareth Bale, lacked conviction in the final third and saw their 10-match unbeaten run in competitive home fixtures brought to an end by McClean.

Although top spot in Group in D was not out of reach for either side before kick-off, Serbia's 1-0 victory over Georgia gained them automatic qualification to Russia 2018 and forced Martin O'Neill's side into the play-offs.

Chris Coleman's men appeared to be in control from kick-off but struggled for creativity after a blow to the head resulted in Joe Allen being substituted before half-time.

It was a lapse in concentration that ultimately cost Wales. Wayne Hennessey rolled the ball out to Ashley Williams and the industrious Jeff Hendrick stole possession to set up McClean to lash home a winner for the third time in the campaign.

READ MORE: How Wales 0 Ireland 1 unfolded

READ MORE: Why the 2018 World Cup may be the most exciting in years

READ MORE: Is Strachan right, are Scottish players TOO SMALL to be a big team?

READ MORE: England’s youth dossier - Which starlets should make the Russia squad?

After a sensational run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, elimination will come as a bitter blow for Wales, whose wait to reach a World Cup finals for the first time since 1958 continues.

The hosts looked to pile on early pressure and Hal Robson-Kanu – replacing Sam Vokes in Coleman's only change from the 1-0 victory over Georgia – headed a delivery from Joe Ledley narrowly off target from the near post in the third minute.

Wales controlled the ball and Ireland only got a chance to get the ball forward when Allen was booked for a swipe at Meyler's legs. Robbie Brady's free-kick was kept alive by McClean, whose dangerous low cross from the left was turned behind by Ashley Williams.