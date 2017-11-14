Wales 1 Panama 1: Last-gasp equaliser spoils Coleman's milestone match

Chris Coleman's landmark 50th match in charge of Wales ended dramatically as Armando Cooper's strike in second-half stoppage time earned Panama a 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

With questions lingering over Coleman's Wales future after their failure to qualify for the World Cup, Tom Lawrence's stunning solo effort 15 minutes from time looked set to ensure the manager's milestone fixture would be a memorable one.

However, an earlier penalty miss from Sam Vokes would ultimately prove costly for the hosts, as Panama - who are preparing to take part in a World Cup for the first time in their history - pulled level in the 93rd minute.

Shorn of a glut of key players including Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, Coleman utilised Tuesday's friendly to offer experience for a number of Wales' promising youngsters, with Lawrence, David Brooks and Ben Woodburn impressive during a lively opening.

The hosts were granted an opportunity to go ahead in the 42nd minute when Luis Ovalle scythed down David Edwards in the penalty area, but Vokes could not apply the finish from 12 yards.

Lawrence took matters into his own hands in fantastic fashion, but Cooper was on hand to steal the show in the final moments, marking what could be Coleman's final game at the helm in a disappointing draw.

Sheffield United youngster Brooks got his full Wales debut off to an impressive start, floating in a sublime cross to Woodburn, whose header failed to beat Jaime Penedo.

Brooks, Woodburn and Lawrence continued to shine, with the latter almost getting in on goal after weaving his way through Panama's backline, only for a heavy touch to see the chance go begging.

Wales had a glorious chance three minutes prior to the interval, though. Brooks played in Edwards, who drew a clumsy foul from Ovalle inside the box.