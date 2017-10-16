Wales announce 60-cap selection policy that will leave Toulon-bound Rhys Webb ineligible

Scrum-half Rhys Webb couold be the big casualty of Wales' new policy - Copyright (c) 2017 Rex Features. No use without permission.

The Welsh Rugby Union have announced that players with 60 or more caps will available for international selection regardless of where they play their club rugby.

In a move to alter the senior players selection policy (SPSP), commonly known as Gatland’s Law, the confusing ‘wildcard’ system will no longer exist.

WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips outlined when the policy will come into action.

“I suppose the simplest way I could say it is that whatever contract a player is in today, that is the contract that, in effect, is protected.

“When that contract expires, if the player has less than 60 caps and they are playing outside of Wales then they wouldn’t be available for selection.”

This change will not affect the likes of George North, Taulupe Faletau or Jamie Roberts, all of whom are contracted to Premiership clubs and boast more than 60 Wales caps.

However, British and Irish Lions Dan Biggar (56 caps) and Rhys Webb (28) are to leave the Ospreys at the end of this season, heading to Northampton Saints and Toulon respectively.

That means Biggar will need to accumulate four more international appearances before the end of his current contract. Webb, by contrast, will not be able to make the threshold is therefore set to become ineligible for Wales.

Saracen Liam Williams, on 43 caps, will need to add 17 appearances before signing a new deal.