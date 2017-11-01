Wales at 'crossroads' with Chris Coleman's future as manager not yet settled

Chris Coleman is in the process of deciding his future with the Welsh FA: Getty

Chris Coleman believes Wales are at an "important crossroads" as talks continue over whether he will remain as manager.

Coleman named a 24-man squad on Wednesday for November friendlies against France and Panama after last month's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

But Coleman says he has "no idea" whether these two games will be his last in charge after holding initial talks with the Football Association of Wales about his future.

Coleman wants certain assurances from the FAW - most of them surrounding structural and support staff issues - which he believes is essential to take Wales forward.

"If you're managing Wales this is not where you make your fortune," said Coleman, who has been linked with Premier League vacancies at Everton and Leicester since Wales' World Cup elimination.

"That's how it is, that's OK. But I look at us at where we are and where we've come from.

"I wouldn't say it is critical, but we are at an important crossroads - are we going to take it on?

"I have to ask 'am I the man to take it on and have I got the tools to take it the next step?'

"The next step is going to be harder because the margins are smaller.

"We've been a top 10 team in the last couple of years and to maintain that or take it on it means we need to do things a bit differently.

Coleman is considering walking away from Wales (Getty)