Wales' defining autumn internationals campaign will prove if Warren Gatland's Rugby World Cup claim is justified

Warren Gatland's claim that Wales can win the Rugby World Cup will be put to the test this autumn: Getty

If Warren Gatland felt the British & Irish Lions summer tour itinerary was brutal he must now ready himself for another series of relentless physicality as he retakes Wales reins this week.

Wales’ autumn schedule, which sees them face Australia, Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa on successive Saturdays at the Principality Stadium, is by far the most challenging of any of the home unions this November.

It could make or break this current crop of Welsh stars.

Gatland, who has not coached Wales since June 2016 when his side were comprehensively beaten by New Zealand in Dunedin, insisted last week he believes this squad could win the 2019 Rugby World Cup and his decision to remain Wales coach was not solely down to the loyalty bonus built into his contract with the WRU.

We will know by the first week of December, when Gatland’s men complete their autumn odyssey with their fourth autumn Test against the Springboks, if there is any substance to his assertion his squad can conquer the world in Japan in under two years.

It is set to make fascinating viewing.

Gatland returns to Wales duty after a year away with the Lions (Getty) More