Wales' defining autumn internationals campaign will prove if Warren Gatland's Rugby World Cup claim is justified
If Warren Gatland felt the British & Irish Lions summer tour itinerary was brutal he must now ready himself for another series of relentless physicality as he retakes Wales reins this week.
Wales’ autumn schedule, which sees them face Australia, Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa on successive Saturdays at the Principality Stadium, is by far the most challenging of any of the home unions this November.
It could make or break this current crop of Welsh stars.
Gatland, who has not coached Wales since June 2016 when his side were comprehensively beaten by New Zealand in Dunedin, insisted last week he believes this squad could win the 2019 Rugby World Cup and his decision to remain Wales coach was not solely down to the loyalty bonus built into his contract with the WRU.
We will know by the first week of December, when Gatland’s men complete their autumn odyssey with their fourth autumn Test against the Springboks, if there is any substance to his assertion his squad can conquer the world in Japan in under two years.
It is set to make fascinating viewing.
“We go into the World Cup campaign with some real experience, some fantastic youngsters and a good balance,” Gatland said last week.
“Apart from New Zealand, traditionally World Cups are won by teams with an age-profile of late 20's to early 30's and that's exactly what we will be.
“I need to stress that we can win the World Cup.”
In Bristol on Monday, Gatland will oversee his pack training with England in an unprecedented live scrummaging training session which will see old Lions friends reacquainted and old rivalries stoked.
It defies belief to imagine the session will pass without some heated moments. The rivalries are too strong, the competition too fierce.
“We'll know what's coming with the England pack but it will be much more like a game environment and hopefully that will aid us in being able to start on the front foot against Australia,” said Wales and Lions hooker Ken Owens.
“Off the field we've got a lot of friends but, on it, it's your day job and you've got to get the job done, do what you need to do to get the result needed."
Owens will be going head-to-head with Jamie George, with the England and Lions hooker fighting his own battle with his captain Dylan Hartley for a place in Eddie Jones’s starting line-up against Argentina at Twickenham.
Watching the quality of George’s performances for Saracens, the Lions and off the bench for England over the past 18 months it is hard to comprehend how he is not guaranteed a starting berth. He will be looking to make his mark against Owens and his Welsh team-mates.
Gatland and his players will have watched Australia’s superb 63-30 demolition of Japan in Yokohama on Saturday morning in the knowledge they will be facing a buoyant Wallabies outfit on Saturday, coming as they are off the back of victory over New Zealand in Sydney a fortnight ago.
Wales have not beaten Australia since 2008, losing their last 12 Tests against the Wallabies, and have been on the receiving end of a couple of old fashioned schoolings in recent years. One of those came 12 months ago when the Wallabies 32-8 victory cost Jamie Roberts his starting spot and led to calls for stand in head coach Rob Howley to fall on his sword. Unlike some countries, Australia do not fear playing in Cardiff.
Howley has returned to the coaching ranks, with Gatland back in charge, although veteran centre Roberts remains exiled with the Wales head coach set to pick two fly halves from the four named in his squad in a tactical switch which will see the end of ‘Warrenball’ as we know it.
Dan Biggar looks certain to start at No 10 with Rhys Patchell, Rhys Priestland and Owen Williams vying for the inside centre – or second five-eighth – spot in a backline which will also include one of world rugby’s hottest properties, Saracens flyer Liam Williams.
The Wales three-quarter, who starred at full back for the Lions in the summer, could be named on the wing or at No 15 as Gatland looks to blend experience and attacking power to fire up a backline which has underperformed in recent years.
The 26-year-old, who sparked one of the greatest Lions tries of all time in the first Test this summer, is confident Wales can replicate the attacking style which brought success for the Scarlets last season and the Lions in June.
“Of course it’s feasible,” Williams said. “I can’t see any reason why we can’t recreate that style of play. I absolutely love it.”
Much will depend on who Gatland picks at 12. Whoever he names, this is set to be another defining series for Gatland and his Wales squad.