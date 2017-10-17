Wales blow as George North ruled out of entire autumn series

George North is set to miss Wales' entire autumn series after sustaining a knee injury in Northampton's Champions Cup defeat by Saracens on Sunday.

North has been ruled out for a minimum of six weeks, preventing him from featuring in the fixtures against Australia, Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa that begin at the Principality Stadium on November 11.

"George North suffered a sprain to his posterior cruciate ligament against Saracens which will require 6-8 weeks rehabilitation," a statement issued by Northampton said.

