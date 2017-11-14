Wales centre Jonathan Davies ruled out of Six Nations with ankle injury

Wales centre Jonathan Davies is set to miss next year’s Six Nations Championship after suffering a horror ankle injury during the closing moments of Saturday’s 29-21 defeat to Australia.

Davies was stretchered off after falling awkwardly in the tackle and rolling his ankle at the Principality, but the injury is worse than first feared meaning he will need surgery and will miss the entirety of next season’s championship as a result.

It comes as a huge disappointment for the 29-year-old who was in the form of his life and recently labelled one of the best centres in the world by the Australian camp following his man-of-the-series performances for the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand.

In a statement on Twitter, the Welsh Rugby Union confirmed: “Jonathan Davies will undergo surgery to his foot following the injury sustained against Australia. It is envisaged that recovery will be in the region of six months. Get well soon Jon!”

It is a double blow for Warren Gatland as he was keen to freshen up Wales’ tactics and move away from ‘Warrenball’ by playing a second fly-half at inside centre, with Owen Williams starting alongside Dan Biggar and Davies in what looked like a promising midfield triumvirate.

Gatland’s commitment to moving towards a more free-running style of rugby with two playmakers – as he did in the summer with the Lions – was underlined by Owen Watkins and Rhys Patchell also being called up, with the likes of Scott Williams and Jamie Roberts missing out on the initial squad.