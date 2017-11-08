Wales on collision course with Real Madrid over taking Gareth Bale on March trip to China

Wales are confident that their star players will make the 11,000-mile round trip to China next March, although no specific guarantees have been given to the organisers of the China Cup over the availability of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

The timing of the competition, just over a week before a potential Champions League quarter-final, as well as other vital matches in domestic competition, has raised questions about the likely reaction of the clubs but the Football Association of Wales is expecting to take a full strength squad.

Indeed, soundings were taken from senior players about the idea and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Wales also do appreciate that the lucrative invite will have stemmed from the profile of certain players, notably Bale but also Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey, Tottenham’s Ben Davis and Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen.

The tournament is taking place during Fifa international dates and so clubs are obliged to make their players available, subject to injuries. The four-team tournament will also include China, who are now managed by Marcello Lippi, the Czech Republic and Luis Suarez’s Uruguay. Chile won a tournament last year that also included China, Iceland and Croatia, although Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Luka Modric were absent from the various squads

The tournament is scheduled to take place between March 19 and 27 at the 60,000-capacity Guangxi Sports Centre in Nanning, with each side guaranteed to play two games.

Marcello Lippi's China will host the tournament Credit: AFP More