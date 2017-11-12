Wales confident Ethan Ampadu will commit senior international future to them
Wales remain convinced that Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu will commit his senior international future to them despite his eligibility for England and reputation as one of the best teenage prospects in Britain.
Ampadu, who signed his first professional contract with Chelsea in September and was referenced only last week by Antonio Conte as a player he is considering for the first-team, made an encouraging Wales debut on Friday night when he came on as a second-half substitute in Paris on Friday.
He was born and brought up in Devon and is the son of Kwame Ampadu, who himself played Under-21 football for the Republic of Ireland, but his mother is Welsh and he has been part of their developmental teams since the age of 12.
The 17-year-old is expected to make his full debut against Panama on Tuesday in Cardiff but could still theoretically switch allegiance up until playing in his first competitive international. Manager Chris Coleman has described Ampadu and David Brooks, who also made his debut on Friday, as “firmly committed” to Wales and that message has been echoed by Osian Roberts, the Football Association of Wales’s technical director.
“They are Welsh players, simple as,” said Roberts. “No story there. They are Welsh players. End of.”
Roberts was not remotely surprised by how Ampadu, Brooks and Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn looked so assured on Friday against France.
“We have got some younger generation players who have been with us for a while now behind the scenes in the camps,” he said. “They have trained well and the next logical step for them is to take that into the field,” said Roberts.
“Certainly the squad we had at the Euros, that’s been freshened up, these players have come through and have always been in the plan. It could be seen as a new cycle but at the same time we are certainly not discarding anyone. What it does do is increase the pool we have.”
Coleman himself believes that the integration of players like Ampadu, Woodburn and Brooks will make Wales stronger at Euro 2020, than they were even in reaching the semi-final of Euro 2016.