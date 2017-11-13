Wales draft in Roberts and Andrews

Jonathan Davies' ankle injury has prompted Warren Gatland to call up the experienced Jamie Roberts.

Jamie Roberts and Scott Andrews have been called up to the Wales squad to provide injury cover ahead of Saturday's Test against Georgia.

Roberts captained his country against Tonga and Samoa but was left out of Warren Gatland's squad for their November and December internationals.

The experienced centre has now been drafted in by the coach after Jonathan Davies suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's defeat to Australia.

Prop Andrews also comes into the squad as Samson Lee continues his recovery from an Achilles injury, with Tomas Francis unable to face South Africa on December 2 as the match will be played outside the Test window.

A brief Welsh Rugby Union statement said: "Jamie Roberts and Scott Andrews have been called into the Wales squad as injury cover.

"They arrived in camp this morning as the squad re-convened ahead of the game against Georgia on Saturday.

"Further injury update will be made in due course following medical assessments."