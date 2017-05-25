Wales have great opportunity after avoiding group of death - North

Wales will face Australia and Georgia in Japan, where George North thinks they have a great opportunity to make an impact.

George North has spoken of his relief at avoiding the "group of death" at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and dismissed talk of Australia having a psychological edge over Wales.

Wales were this month drawn to face the Wallabies and Georgia in Japan, as well as a yet-to-be-decided nation from Oceania and another from the Americas in Pool D.

North and his Wales team-mates advanced from the toughest pool at the last World Cup in England, finishing runners-up to Australia and ensuring the hosts failed to qualify along with Fiji and Uruguay.

British and Irish Lions wing North welcomed a more favourable draw for the tournament in two years' time and thinks Warren Gatland's side can make their presence felt on the biggest stage of all.

"I think we have to look at it as a good draw. We are glad to avoid the group of death and it is a great opportunity for us, one which we will relish," North told Omnisport.

"We will go to the World Cup with confidence, as we should have a good blend of youth and experience."

Wales have gone 12 Tests without beating the Wallabies, a dismal run stretching back to November 2008, but North said they have no fear of facing Michael Cheika's men.

"It's easy to look at the stats and see that we have a bad record against Australia, but there have been some close games," added the Northampton Saints flyer, who was speaking at the launch of Maximuscle's new product range.

"They are very fine margins in international rugby. We don't see them have a psychological edge over us and always back ourselves."

Wales finished a disappointing fifth in the Six Nations this year, but North believes they are among the sides that can end England's dominance in the 2018 tournament.

He said: "The Six Nations is one of the toughest competitions there is, but we will be going out to win it. We showed glimpses of what we are capable of this year and we will learn from it.

"England have been superb. Eddie Jones has completely transformed them and instilled a great mindset, but they have showed weaknesses and we will look to exploit that."

