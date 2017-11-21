Wales lose Williams and Cuthbert for All Blacks clash

Wales will be without Alex Cuthbert and Liam Williams when they host New Zealand at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

Liam Williams and Alex Cuthbert will miss Wales' November international with New Zealand after being released from Warren Gatland's squad due to injuries.

Williams was replaced as Wales laboured to victory over Georgia in Cardiff last weekend, the full-back hobbling off just before the hour.

Gatland was not optimistic about his chances of facing the All Blacks when speaking to reporters on Monday, and 24 hours later his worst fears have been confirmed.

The Welsh Rugby Union confirmed that Williams had been released back to Saracens with an abdominal injury, while also confirming winger Cuthbert would miss out too.

Cuthbert played the entire 80 minutes of the 13-6 win over Georgia but will not feature against the world champions due to a calf problem.

Replacements for the duo have yet to be confirmed.