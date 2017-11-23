Wales players reacted with shock and anger after Chris Coleman's decision to leave for Sunderland

Wales players reacted to the departure of former manager Chris Coleman with shock and anger, according to captain Ashley Williams.

Coleman led Wales to their first major tournament in 58 years last year when they reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, where there were knocked out by eventual winners Portugal.

However, the following 12 months have not been as positive, with the Welsh losing to Republic of Ireland to miss out on a play-off place in the final group game and Coleman leaving his post this month following the conclusion of his contract in order to take the Sunderland manager job.

A new contract was offered to Coleman but it failed to persuade him to stay, leaving the players livid that he was allowed to leave and Williams, who was handed the captaincy during the 47-year-old’s tenure, has revealed the players never thought he would actually leave.

“We were all shocked,” the Everton defender told WalesOnline. “We knew the talks were going on; I'd spoken to the gaffer during the week so we knew there was a risk he could go, but we never thought it would come to it because I knew deep-down he wanted to stay.

“When the news came we were obviously disappointed and, being honest, a lot of the lads were quite angry.

“Obviously, we don't know the full situation of what happened and how it played out, so it might well be that it's misplaced, but that was the initial feeling.

Coleman guided Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals (Getty) More

“Managers do come and go – it's part of football and it's not our place to make the decision or say who should or shouldn't get the job. That's something we accept and respect.

“But if they decided they wanted to gauge the opinion of the squad, then I'd be more than happy to take a call and, given how close the squad is and how important keeping that togetherness will be, I think it could be a good thing.”