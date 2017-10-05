Wales, Republic of Ireland and the most delicately poised World Cup qualifying group of all

When the news broke that Gareth Bale would definitely be out of Wales’ final two qualifying group matches, there was a “buzz” around the Irish squad… but not a buzz that lasted all that long, or was all that enthusiastic. That is because, as encouraging as it is for Martin O’Neill that one of the world’s best players is out of Monday’s apparent showdown for a World Cup place in Cardiff, there is still just far too much to consider before then; too many headaches. And all of that goes beyond Ireland’s own multiple injury worries and squad absences with players such as Robbie Brady and James Jon Walters out.

The possibility is that it might not be a showdown at all, and certainly won’t be a winner-takes-all match because both sides would still have to take into account so many permutations and potential outcomes elsewhere before and after the game.

The main problem, beyond the fact that neither of these two sides have really been at their best for much of this campaign, is that Group D has in one way progressed as expected. Without one outstanding favourite almost certain to top the group like a Spain or Germany, and with four teams - including Serbia and Austria - who would have felt they had a very good chance of one of the two top spots, the danger always was that this table would get so congested and competitive that its second-placed team would also finish as the worst of the nine runners-up and thereby miss out on a play-off spot. That is precisely the threat now, as we go into the final week of games, and precisely why so many of those involved are preaching that they can only concentrate on winning the next game. That line for once isn’t just a by-rote response but very good advice, because the permutations are headache-inducing and distracting.