Wales scrap 'Gatland's Law' with new 60-cap selection policy that will exclude Rhys Webb from 2019 Rugby World Cup

Rhys Webb is likely to be ineligible for Wales from the end of this season: Getty

The Welsh Rugby Union have confirmed that the controversial ‘Gatland’s Law’ will be changed to follow the selection model enforced by Australia, meaning that any players based outside of Wales will be eligible to play for the national team providing they have received at least 60 caps.

The changes to the Senior Selection Policy were announced on Monday afternoon by the WRU chief executive Martyn Thomas, with head coach Warren Gatland having an influential say in the new rules following the latest crop of players leaving the country for pastures abroad.

Under the previous policy, which was introduced under Gatland’s reign in August 2014, the New Zealander was able to select up to three players who are based outside of Wales. The initial plan was for that allocation to be increased to four this season, but the summer move of wing Liam Williams to Saracens and the agreed deals to take scrum-half Rhys Webb and fly-half Dan Biggar to Toulon and Northampton Saints respectively.

The new selection policy, which will be implemented with immediate effect, means that leading Premiership names in George North, Taulupe Faletau and Jamie Roberts are all eligible to continue playing for Wales as they have surpassed the 60-cap threshold, while Gloucester’s Ross Moriarty and Owen Williams, Exeter Chiefs prop Tomas Francis and Saracens back Williams will all remain eligible until their current contracts expire.

Biggar currently has 56 caps to his name and should cross the 60-cap barrier before he leaves the Ospreys at the end of the season to move to Franklin’s Gardens, but the 28-cap Webb looks certain to miss the 2019 Rugby World Cup despite Toulon’s claim last week that that “a fair deal has been found in good faith with regard to his national selection in the interest of both parties.”