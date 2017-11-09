Wales trio to make home debuts against Wallabies

Warren Gatland said he has picked a squad that is "packed with talent and on form" for the Test against the Wallabies in Cardiff.

Owen Williams, Steff Evans and Josh Navidi will make their home debuts for Wales against Australia on Saturday as Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb miss out due to injury.

Williams has been named at inside centre for the clash at Principality Stadium, while wing Evans also gets the nod from the start along with flanker Navidi.

Tipuric and Webb will play no part against the Wallabies in Cardiff due to thigh and knee injuries respectively.

Taulupe Faletau will join inexperienced duo Navidi and Aaron Shingler in the back row, with the injured Sam Warburton also absent for Warren Gatland's first Test in charge of Wales since resuming his duties following the British and Irish Lions tour.

Uncapped trio Leon Brown, Sam Cross and Owen Watkin have been named among the replacements.

Gatland said: "I'm delighted for Steff Evans, Owen Williams and Josh Navidi that they get their first start at home, the atmosphere will be fantastic and it's a great opportunity for them.

"It's going to be a tough first up game, we know that and we need to be up and running. We have a squad that's packed with talent and is on form and we are excited to see what they can do."

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Owen Williams, Steff Evans, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Aaron Shingler, Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Nicky Smith, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Sam Cross, Aled Davies, Owen Watkin, Hallam Amos.