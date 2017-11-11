Wales v Australia preview: what time does the match start, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

What is it?

The first of four fixtures for Wales this autumn as they open their account against Australia, before matches facing Georgia, world champions New Zealand and finally South Africa.

When is it?

It's today, so Saturday, November 11.

What time is kick-off?

5:15pm GMT.

What TV channel is it on?

BBC Two from 4:45pm.

What is the team news?

Wales

Head coach Warren Gatland has opted for a change in approach in his midfield, adding Gloucester playmaker Owen Williams at inside centre instead of the more direct Jamie Roberts and Scott Williams.

In-form Scarlets winger Steff Evans gets a well-deserved start on the left wing, while news faces in the back row include Aaron Shingler and Josh Navidi.

Gatland has also selected two uncapped forwards on the bench in Dragons prop Leon Brown and back-row Sam Cross, now playing for the Ospreys after previously representing the Wales Sevens side.

The other new face among the replacements is promising centre Owen Watkin, who impressed recently in the Champions Cup for the Ospreys.

Wales: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); L Williams (Saracens), J Davies (Scarlets), O Williams (Gloucester), S Evans (Scarlets); D Biggar (Ospreys), G Davies (Scarlets); R Evans (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), J Ball (Scarlets), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), A Shingler (Scarlets), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), T Faletau (Bath).

Replacements: K Dacey (Cardiff Blues), N Smith (Ospreys), L Brown (Dragons), C Hill (Dragons), S Cross (Ospreys), A Davies (Scarlets), O Watkin (Ospreys), H Amos (Dragons).

-------

Australia

Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika has opted for a powerful midfield in Cardiff, picking Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani at centre.

First-choice half-backs Will Genia and Bernard Foley both return having missed last week's fixture against Japan, while Karmichael Hunt is named in the 22 shirt.