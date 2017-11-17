Wales v Georgia preview: What time does the match start, what TV channel is it on and what are the teams?

The second match of these teams' autumn international schedule sees Wales host Georgia at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The match takes place on Saturday, November 18.

2:30pm, GMT.

It's on BBC 1, with build-up starting at 2pm. S4C also have you covered. They are on air from 2pm as well.

Wales

Eventful, in short. Warren Gatland has made 14 changes from the side that went down to 29-21 Australia, with Liam Williams the only man to keep his place. And even he is shifting from wing to full-back.

Blindside flanker Dan Lydiate captains the side in an entirely new-look back row that also features openside Sam Cross, a debutante last weekend, and Seb Davies at number eight. Davies, the 21 year-old Cardiff Blue, has played the majority of his senior rugby in the second row.

The tight five has an extremely inexperienced look as well. Hooker Kristian Dacey and lock Cory Hill, two of Gatland's 'Geography Six' from the summer's British and Irish Lions tour, are included.

Tighthead prop Leon Brown and Adam Beard - Wales' other lock - are given baptisms of fire on their maiden Test starts against the notoriously abrasive Lelos pack. Nicky Smith wears the number one shirt.

Rhys Webb and Rhys Priestland return in the half-backs, while Owen Watkin and Scott Williams combine in midfield. Either side of Liam Williams are wings Alex Cuthbert and Hallam Amos.

Although regular internationals Taulupe Faletau and Dan Biggar will begin among the replacements, Dragons hooker Elliot Dee could make his first appearance for Wales.

Wales: 15. Liam Williams, 14. Alex Cuthbert, 13. Scott Williams, 12. Owen Watkin, 11. Hallam Amos, 10. Rhys Priestland, 9. Rhys Webb; 1. Nicky Smith, 2. Kristian Dacey, 3. Leon Brown, 4. Adam Beard, 5. Cory Hill, 6. Dan Lydiate, 7. Sam Cross, 8. Seb Davies

Replacements: 16. Elliot Dee, 17. Wyn Jones, 18. Tomas Francis, 19. Josh Navidi, 20. Taulupe Faletau, 21. Aled Davies, 22. Dan Biggar, 23. Owen Williams

--------------------

Georgia

In contrast to Wales' wholesale tinkering, Georgia are completely unchanged from the starting side that thrashed Canada 54-22 last Saturday.

The only change to the match-day 23 is among the replacements, where the 106 times capped Merab Kvirikashvili takes over from Under-20 Graduate Giorgi Kveseladze, who won his first cap against the Cannucks on his 20th birthday.

Milton Haig's Lelos are settled and fired-up for what could be a seminal afternoon.

Georgia: 15. Soso Matiashvili, 14. Giorgi Koshadze, 13. Davit Katcharava, 12. Merab Sharikadze, 11. Mirian Modebadze, 10. Lasha Khmaladze, 9. Vasil Lobzhanidze; 1. Mikheil Nariashvili, 2. Jaba Bregvadze, 3. Levan Chilachava, 4. Kote Mikautadze, 5. Giorgi Nemsadze, 6. Lasha Lomidze, 7. Vito Kolelishvili, 8. Beka Bitzadze

Replacements:16. Shalva Mamukashvili, 17. Kakha Asieshvili, 18. Soso Bekoshvili, 19. Giorgi Chkhaidze, 20. Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, 21. Giorgi Begadze, 22. Giorgi Jintchvelashvili, 23. Giorgi Kvirikashvili

What are they saying?

Credit: Huw Evans/REX/Shutterstock More

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards

"It is probably Georgia's biggest game for 10 years outside of World Cups because they are fighting desperately for entry into the Six Nations. "They know a good performance against Wales would put them in good stead, I presume. "We know Georgia are going to come with a driving and scrummaging game, but they actually play a lot more rugby than you would think. We are certainly not underestimating them in any way, shape or form. For me, defensively, it's stopping their first phase, stopping that driven line-out "Everyone knows they have a big pack with a big scrum and a good driven line-out, but their number 10 is very creative, the number 12 is a real handful for getting them over the advantage line, and they are very dangerous on kick-returns. We will have to be on our guard."

Credit: Action Images via Reuters More

Georgia head coach Milton Haig

"When it comes to so-called 'David v Goliath' games we just point out to our players that their opponents only have two arms and two legs just like us. The key thing is to take your opportunities when they come along and be clinical. "If we were able to knock over a top tier nation then it would add strength to the Georgian argument to be added to the Six Nations. If you are one of the partners in the Six Nations then you would be saying to a country like us, 'show us what you can do.'

"Until we can do that, and take a major scalp, our claims are merely hot air. To that end, this game against Wales is no different to the one we had against Scotland last year. We want to legitimise ourselves by winning a game of this stature. I know we are knocking on the door, but at some stage we have to bang it open and walk through to announce ourselves.

"We were disappointed by our performance against Scotland. We don't want to make the same mistake 12 months later."

What are the odds?

Wales to win 1/16 (all Sky Bet)

Draw 20/1

Georgia to win 7/1





What's our prediction?

Traditionally, Wales have stuttered against tier two opposition in the autumn and their inexperienced pack will be up against it. They should have enough to squeeze through, but a fiercely motivated Georgia should cover most handicaps.

Predicted score: Wales 32-23 Georgia