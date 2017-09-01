Wales vs Austria: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Wales' hopes of reaching the World Cup finals will be hanging by a thread should they fail to beat Austria on Saturday.
Chris Coleman's men are four points behind Serbia and the Republic of Ireland with four qualifying matches remaining having drawn five of their six games so far.
And with those two sides facing winnable games against Moldova and Georgia respectively this weekend, Wales could find themselves on the verge of elimination if they are not able to collect three points in Cardiff.
|Game
|Wales vs Austria
|Date
|Saturday, September 2
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television in English on Sky Sports Football and in Welsh on S4C. It can also be streamed via Sky Go and s4c.cymru.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Football / S4C
|Sky Go / s4c.cymru
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and by stream in English via ESPN3.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN Deportes
|ESPN3
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Wales players
|Goalkeepers
|Hennessey, Ward, A. Davies
|Defenders
|Gunter, Williams, Collins, B. Davies, Chester, Richards, Lockyer, Ampadu
|Midfielders
|Ledley, Ramsey, Edwards, King, Williams, Evans
|Forwards
|Bale, Vokes, Robson-Kanu, Lawrence, Watkins, Woodburn
Coleman and Wales will be without Neil Taylor and Joe Allen, who are suspended due to yellow-card accumulation.
Otherwise, the ex-Fulham boss has all of his key players available and has also called up two teenagers in 16-year-old Ethan Ampadu, who joined Chelsea from Exeter City in July, and 17-year-old Liverpool prospect Ben Woodburn.
Potential starting XI: Hennessey; Gunter, Williams, Chester; Richards, Edwards, Ledley, B. Davies; Ramsey, Robson-Kanu, Bale.
|Position
|Austria players
|Goalkeepers
|Bachmann, Kuster,Lindner
|Defenders
|Bauer, Danso, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Lainer, Prodl, Wober
|Midfielders
|Alaba, Arnautovic, Baumgartlinger, Grillitsch, Harnik, Hierlander, Kainz, Ilsanker, Laimer, Sabitzer, Schaub
|Forwards
|Gregoritsch, Janko
Austria are without Zlatko Junuzovic and Guido Burgstaller, both of whom are injured.
Stefan Hierlander was called up in Burgstaller's place and coach Marcel Koller will be boosted by the return of Marko Arnautovic, who was suspended for their previous qualifier.
Potential starting XI: Lindner; Lainer, Dragovic, Prodl, Hinteregger; Baumgartlinger, Alaba; Schaub, Sabitzer, Arnautovic; Harnik.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Wales are 6/5 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Austria priced at 5/2 and the draw available at 9/4.
Gareth Bale is the 3/1 favourite to score first. Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of match markets.
GAME PREVIEW
Wales were arguably the most impressive team at Euro 2016; few others can say they surpassed expectations, as Chris Coleman's side did by reaching the semi-finals, while also playing entertaining football.
Coleman hit upon a winning formula by creating a superb team spirit and building a solid foundation behind the talent of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, who both had outstanding tournaments.
But whereas the likes of Hal Robson-Kanu rose to the occasion in France, during this qualification cycle Wales have been much more reliant on Bale. He has scored four of their nine goals so far; of the other five, two came in the 4-0 rout of Moldova, one was a penalty and another an own goal.
In Wales' five draws, Joe Allen is the only player other than Bale to have scored from open play. He will not be available when Austria visit Cardiff due to suspension.
The good news for Wales is that all of their remaining fixtures are winnable: after hosting Austria, they take on the two poorest teams in the group in Georgia and Moldova - albeit away from home - before the Republic of Ireland visit the Millennium Stadium in what could be a huge match.
The margin between going to the World Cup on the back of an unbeaten qualification campaign and missing out due to a failure to win enough matches could be very slim.