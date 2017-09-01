Wales vs Austria: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Wales' hopes of reaching the World Cup finals will be hanging by a thread should they fail to beat Austria on Saturday.

Chris Coleman's men are four points behind Serbia and the Republic of Ireland with four qualifying matches remaining having drawn five of their six games so far.

And with those two sides facing winnable games against Moldova and Georgia respectively this weekend, Wales could find themselves on the verge of elimination if they are not able to collect three points in Cardiff.

Game Wales vs Austria Date Saturday, September 2 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television in English on Sky Sports Football and in Welsh on S4C. It can also be streamed via Sky Go and s4c.cymru.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football / S4C Sky Go / s4c.cymru

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and by stream in English via ESPN3.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN Deportes ESPN3

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Wales players Goalkeepers Hennessey, Ward, A. Davies Defenders Gunter, Williams, Collins, B. Davies, Chester, Richards, Lockyer, Ampadu Midfielders Ledley, Ramsey, Edwards, King, Williams, Evans Forwards Bale, Vokes, Robson-Kanu, Lawrence, Watkins, Woodburn

Coleman and Wales will be without Neil Taylor and Joe Allen, who are suspended due to yellow-card accumulation.

Otherwise, the ex-Fulham boss has all of his key players available and has also called up two teenagers in 16-year-old Ethan Ampadu, who joined Chelsea from Exeter City in July, and 17-year-old Liverpool prospect Ben Woodburn.

Potential starting XI: Hennessey; Gunter, Williams, Chester; Richards, Edwards, Ledley, B. Davies; Ramsey, Robson-Kanu, Bale.

Position Austria players Goalkeepers Bachmann, Kuster,Lindner Defenders Bauer, Danso, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Lainer, Prodl, Wober Midfielders Alaba, Arnautovic, Baumgartlinger, Grillitsch, Harnik, Hierlander, Kainz, Ilsanker, Laimer, Sabitzer, Schaub Forwards Gregoritsch, Janko

Austria are without Zlatko Junuzovic and Guido Burgstaller, both of whom are injured.

Stefan Hierlander was called up in Burgstaller's place and coach Marcel Koller will be boosted by the return of Marko Arnautovic, who was suspended for their previous qualifier.

Potential starting XI: Lindner; Lainer, Dragovic, Prodl, Hinteregger; Baumgartlinger, Alaba; Schaub, Sabitzer, Arnautovic; Harnik.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Wales are 6/5 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Austria priced at 5/2 and the draw available at 9/4.

Gareth Bale is the 3/1 favourite to score first. Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

