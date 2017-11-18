Wales vs Georgia, autumn international: live score updates
Georgia more than just big boys in the scrum
Here is a reminder of Georgian full-back Soso Matiashvili's wonder try from last weekend against Canada.
How this Test is more than a game for Georgia
Georgia have repeatedly won the second tier version of the Six Nations and after a strong Rugby World Cup in 2015 where they finished third in their group behind New Zealand and Argentina automatically qualifying for the 2019 tournament. Georgia's desire would for the Six Nations to develop a relegation and promotion structure.
Our very own Tom Cary looked at Georgia's ambitions and how this Test against Wales gives them the opportunity to send a message to rugby's decision makers.
Currently ahead of Italy in the World Rugby rankings, Georgia need to put in a strong showing today to further their Six Nations debate.
All Blacks, Wallabies, Springboks and Georgia's Lelos!
Fun fact: Georgia are known as the 'Lelos' after a lelo a vaguely rugby like game played in Georgia in for the past 300 years where whole villages tear lumps out of each other in a full contact game unique to the Eastern European country.
A reminder of the teams
Warren Gatland has made 14 changes from the team that lost to Australia last week. Despite the likes of exciting young players such as inside centre Owen Watkin. openside Sam Cross and No8 Seb Davies starting, Georgia believe that this Test represents a major chance for them.
While Georgia head coach Milton Haig has kept his side unchanged from the tam that beat Canada 54-22 last week.
Wales arrive at the Principality Stadium
Match preview
Sam Cross' whirlwind rugby journey will continue on Saturday when he starts his first Wales Test just 15 months after winning an Olympic medal.
And given that the 25-year-old has shared a breakfast room with sporting superstars like Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps, it is unlikely to faze him.
This weekend's Principality Stadium appointment with Georgia is, remarkably, just his fourth game of professional 15-a-side rugby. Match three was an international debut off the bench against Australia six days ago.
But the Ospreys flanker has now progressed to senior international status following more than 100 appearances for Wales' sevens team and helping Great Britain win rugby silver at the Rio Games last year.
"My path is probably a bit different from the normal route, but I have played a lot of international rugby on the sevens circuit against top international players," he said.
"If you look at what the likes of Rieko Ioane (New Zealand wing) have done - he was a regular on the sevens circuit, but has come in and was one of the top players on the British and Irish Lions tour this year.
"That is a credit to the strength of the sevens circuit at the moment. Quade Cooper, Bryan Habana, Sonny Bill Williams - they have all played sevens in the last 12 months, so you can transfer those skills over.
"Rugby is rugby. There are a lot of similar things in the games. Maybe it is a bit more open in sevens, but fitness comes into it.
"Fitness is a big strength of my game. I am a bit different from your normal seven. I like to get my hands on the ball. Ball skills are one of my main strengths, running and off-loading."