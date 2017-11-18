Wales vs Georgia, autumn international: live score updates

2:14PM

Georgia more than just big boys in the scrum

Here is a reminder of Georgian full-back Soso Matiashvili's wonder try from last weekend against Canada.

Well. That was an UNBELIEVABLE finish from Soso Matiashvili for @georgianrugby �� pic.twitter.com/ILjZ94F8pn — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 12, 2017

2:09PM

How this Test is more than a game for Georgia

Georgia have repeatedly won the second tier version of the Six Nations and after a strong Rugby World Cup in 2015 where they finished third in their group behind New Zealand and Argentina automatically qualifying for the 2019 tournament. Georgia's desire would for the Six Nations to develop a relegation and promotion structure.

Our very own Tom Cary looked at Georgia's ambitions and how this Test against Wales gives them the opportunity to send a message to rugby's decision makers.

Currently ahead of Italy in the World Rugby rankings, Georgia need to put in a strong showing today to further their Six Nations debate.

1:58PM

All Blacks, Wallabies, Springboks and Georgia's Lelos!

Fun fact: Georgia are known as the 'Lelos' after a lelo a vaguely rugby like game played in Georgia in for the past 300 years where whole villages tear lumps out of each other in a full contact game unique to the Eastern European country.

1:56PM

A reminder of the teams

Warren Gatland has made 14 changes from the team that lost to Australia last week. Despite the likes of exciting young players such as inside centre Owen Watkin. openside Sam Cross and No8 Seb Davies starting, Georgia believe that this Test represents a major chance for them.

While Georgia head coach Milton Haig has kept his side unchanged from the tam that beat Canada 54-22 last week.