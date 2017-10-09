Wales vs Ireland World Cup qualifier live score updates and team news

7:31PM

Do you think you have what it takes to win?

7:28PM

That Ireland's captain for tonight, David Meyler, is really good at playing FIFA?

He regularly streams himself playing on Twitch and YouTube and is pretty tidy. Here he is packing himself in Ultimate Team:

7:13PM

You wouldn't like him when he's angry. But what about if he's angry... and delighted? And his son is with him?

7:12PM

Chris Coleman says

"With Sam (Vokes) and Hal Robson-Kanu), they've done brilliant (sic). Sam was fantastic out in Georgia but Hal gets the nod.

"It's two sets of players, they know each other, play in the same leagues. We've got to play our game, stay focused, the game is 90, 90+ minutes. We've got momentum, the players own it and know what they need to know. We KNOW what's at stake, what we mustn't do is think about what's not in front of us.

"We can't control what's said, I never talk about what's happened in the past... well except the 93 generation because that was me and we never got there! This is the new generation, they're blazing their own path."

7:09PM

George North gives his support to Wales

Best of luck @FAWales boys! You can do it ���� pic.twitter.com/6IsX2vVyiX — George North (@George_North) October 9, 2017

7:05PM

The warm-ups

Republic of Ireland are out for their pre-match warm-up. #WALIRLpic.twitter.com/r3lfoh48rj — Wales (@FAWales) October 9, 2017

7:00PM

Neil Taylor on the bench

Interesting decision by Chris Coleman. Neil Taylor, the defender who broke Seamus Coleman with a horrible tackle in the last meeting between these two, has been left on the bench.

Martin O'Neill has suggested that Ireland will be heavily motivated by that challenge.

6:51PM

Starting lineups

6:18PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to our liveblog covering all the action from this enormous World Cup qualifier. It feels like a derby of sorts, there's a bit of bad blood between the two, the prize at stake is life changing - things could get feisty. The team news should be in soon but until then, here are the words of the two managers prior to the match.

Wales manager Chris Coleman: "We're on dangerous ground if we go in with a game plan of trying to soak the pressure up for 90 minutes.

"We are too good to do that. We'll go and attack, go and score goals. We have to do that - it's our strength.

"A point may be OK, but we'll go for three points. That's the way it's set up."

Ireland manager Martin O'Neill:

"I think we can win the match. I felt it was always going to be like this. When we get off to a decent start (in qualifying), the mindset changes a little bit in terms of points.

"But if you had said to me right at the beginning when the group was drawn that we'd have to go to Wales and win - and we were down as fourth seeds - I would have taken it. So let's go for it."