Wales vs Republic of Ireland: A derby, a showdown and a play-off for a World Cup play-off

Chris Coleman predictably called it a “derby”, the Irish squad have been referring to it as a “showdown” but there’s another way to describe this huge match between Wales and Ireland in Cardiff: it is essentially a play-off for a play-off.

The winner will take all… so long as events in other groups take a turn their way. That is what adds so much to what would already be such a seismic game. Wales may be ahead of Ireland in the group but they also still have to try and win to get the points they need to be one of the best eight runners-up to actually make the play-offs.

There is also the possibility both teams could still top the group, although that might require too much of a turn, given that first-placed Serbia would have to drop points at home to Georgia. That didn’t look too likely given how poor the Georgians were against Wales on Friday, but then that was also down to how good Coleman’s side were.

That they managed a 1-0 victory like that was all the more impressive given that it came without the injured Gareth Bale, and it reflects the possibility that they are just a better and more talented side than Ireland even beyond the Real Madrid star. Ireland don't really possess a scoring force like Aaron Ramsey, and Coleman has done a good tactical job in making Wales so dynamic even when Bale isn’t there.

They have also banished the Euro 2016 hangover they were suffering from at the start of this campaign, and look a much livelier side than in those lethargic early displays.

Ireland have meanwhile completely squandered an authoritative position in this group, given they had 10 points from four and were top at the end of 2016. They have significantly trailed off, as have their performances. It did raise understandable questions over why Martin O’Neill was awarded a new contract last week before the end of the campaign, but then one of the genuine virtues of his time in charge - and something that has marked him apart from every Irish manager since Mick McCarthy - has been the ability to rouse the team for games like this; to get big results in genuinely big matches. O’Neill has managed it against Germany home and away, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy and Austria in this group.