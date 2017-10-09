Wales vs Republic of Ireland: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Wales are in touching distance of booking their spot at next summer’s World Cup but standing in their way is British rivals Republic of Ireland.

The two teams meet at Cardiff City Stadium in a crunch World Cup qualifier that will see the winners finish at least second in Group D.

Depending on Serbia’s clash with Georgia, a potential play-off spot could be on the cards for whoever finishes in second place.

Alternatively, should Serbia slip up an automatic World Cup place could be up for grabs.

Wales will be without Gareth Bale, who remains sidelined with injury, while Republic striker Shane Long has similarly been ruled out of the clash.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm on Monday 9 October at Cardiff City Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event will be broadcasting the game. Coverage starts at 7.00pm.

It’s a big game for?

Aaron Ramsey. With Bale still ruled out through injury, Wales will be hoping Arsenal star Ramsey can step up and deliver the sort of performances that saw him shine at last year’s Euros. The likes of Joe Allen and Tom Lawrence were impressive in the 1-0 win over Georgia in Tbilisi, but there’s no denying that, on his day, Ramsey is a level above his Welsh teammates. If he’s on form tonight, he could well prove to be the difference.

Ramsey in action for Wales against Georgia (Getty)