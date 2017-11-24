Wales vs New Zealand, autumn international: TV channel, start time, team news and prediction
What is it?
Wales take on the All Blacks at the Principality Stadium in their toughest game of the autumn internationals.
When is it?
The game is on Saturday evening, thats November 25.
What time is kick-off?
The whistle will go at 5.15pm.
What TV channel is it on?
Wales vs New Zealand will be shown live on BBC Two, and the coverage begins at 4.45 pm. Or of course, you can follow all the live action right here with us when this very page turns into our live blog. Just bookmark and return.
What is the team news?
Wales
Jamie Roberts returns to Wales' match-day 23 after initially missing out on autumn Test squad selection.
The 31-year-old was then summoned as injury cover for Jonathan Davies, and he will offer Gatland considerable experience off the bench.
Tipuric, meanwhile, was sidelined from the Australia and Georgia Tests due to a thigh injury, but Gatland has opted to field Aaron Shingler and Josh Navidi as his flankers. Both had solid games against the Wallabies.
The loss of both British and Irish Lions Liam Williams and Jonathan Davies represents a huge double for Gatland, although Scott Williams is a seasoned international campaigner and Amos and his fellow wing Steff Evans have scored three tries between them in Wales' last two games.
Wales: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); H Amos (Dragons), S Williams (Scarlets), O Williams (Gloucester), S Evans (Scarlets); D Biggar (Ospreys), R Webb (Ospreys); R Evans (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), J Ball (Scarlets), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), A Shingler (Scarlets), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), T Faletau (Bath).
Replacements: K Dacey (Cardiff Blues), W Jones (Scarlets), L Brown (Dragons), C Hill (Dragons), J Tipruic (Ospreys), G Davies (Scarlets), R Priestland (Bath), J Roberts (Harlequins).
New Zealand
New Zealand captain Kieran Read will miss the All Blacks' clash against Wales in Cardiff.
The number eight, who has won more than 100 caps, is sidelined by a back injury.
Read is replaced in the back-row by Luke Whitelock, with lock Sam Whitelock skippering the side for the first time.
One other injury-enforced change from the team that beat Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend sees lock Patrick Tuipulotu taking over from Luke Romano.
Elsewhere, Liam Squire starts in the back-row as New Zealand chase a 30th successive victory over Wales.
New Zealand: D McKenzie; W Naholo, R Crotty, S B Williams, R Ioane; B Barrett, A Smith; K Hames, C Taylor, N Laulala, P Tuipulotu, S Whitelock (capt), L Squire, S Cane, L Whitelock.
Replacements: N Harris, W Crockett, O Tu'ungafasi, S Barrett, M Todd, TJ Perenara, L Sopoaga, A Lienert-Brown.
What are they saying?
Wales coach Warren Gatland:
“We have got a group of players who have had success, albeit in a different jersey.
“In the past there has been a fear factor of playing them, but familiarity means there isn’t that trepidation because players have played against them on a regular basis.
“The players appear calm and not so nervous and uptight as they have been in the past. We are encouraging our players to be confident and move the ball when the opportunities arise.
“People are saying things about the All Blacks at the moment. They are more dangerous than ever on Saturday because it is their last game on the tour.
“They know how to win, how to grind out performances. We are excited about the opportunity to play the best team in the world. If you can’t get up for that you shouldn’t be on the pitch."
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen:
"There has been a real energy and buzz in the team this week as we prepare for the Test against Wales.
"The group has worked hard on its preparation, we've asked them to go bone deep and they are looking to deliver a performance we can all be proud of.
"History is a little bit like a drought.
"Every day you are one (day) closer to it raining, so every year they will be one closer to winning (against New Zealand).
"For us, we don't talk about winning and losing, we talk about preparing and having a process that allows (us) to go out and play well or the best we can."
What are the odds?
- Wales 10/1
- New Zealand 50/1
- Draw 1/9
What is our prediction?
New Zealand to continue their dominance over Wales with 46-16 victory.